Chilly conditions ahead

(WALA) - A rainy and cold night is ahead for the Gulf Coast. We will see widespread rain overnight tonight but clear skies by late Friday morning.

Some thunderstorms are possible with those early morning showers primarily along the Florida Panhandle.

We expect dry but chilly conditions Friday. It will be very windy Friday and Friday evening for the Conde Cavaliers Mardi Gras Parade.

Things will be a bit warmer, and skies will be clear for the parades and Senior Bowl on Saturday.

