Conde Cavaliers tour the Mobile area before Friday night’s parade

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Conde Cavaliers are getting to roll Friday night for the first 2023 Mardi Gras parade in Mobile, but Friday morning they brought the party to a few important places.

They spent Friday morning making sure that everyone had an opportunity to join the party.

They started at the garden oaks retirement home…before making their annual trip to the Augusta Evans Special Needs School.

“We’ve been doing this for 30, 40 years now. I just took it over. I love it. The smiles on those kids’ faces just says it all,” Sean with the Conde Cavaliers said.

They say it’s a great way to start the season.

“It is everything to us. It’s near and dear to our hearts. I just thank the organization for letting us have a chance to actually do this. It’s an incredible ride,” Sean added.

After that, they took the party over to the Little Sisters Of The Poor.

“I think it really expresses their appreciation for people who cannot get out to the parade. Their kindest and consideration in wanting to rejoice the hearts of our residents. Everyone loves Mardi Gras here in Mobile,” Sister Judith Meredith said.

They rounded out the morning with trips to the cerebral palsy center and the cathedral place.

---

