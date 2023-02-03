Fate of Gulf Shores bar remains in limbo, judge halts meeting from going forward

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - A Baldwin County judge stepped in at the last minute to slow down an attempt to shut down a Gulf Shores bar.

City leaders were set to meet late Thursday afternoon to decide whether to revoke, or renew, the business license of “Mudbugs”.

But Judge Jody Bishop said not so fast.

No decision was made regarding the fate of mudbugs.

The attorney representing Mudbugs, Mark Ryan, says the city is asking the business to go through an “unlawful” process.

Which is Ryan filed a TRO, temporary restraining order, to halt the meeting from going forward.

Mayor Robert Craft read it aloud before adjourning the meeting.

“The public hearing for consideration of renewal or non renewal for this business license is being adjourned to a date to be determined after the order expires or is rescinded,” Mayor Craft said.

The bar has been at the center of controversy due to a number of complaints citing disorderly conduct at the business.

Despite the complaints, the attorney says the purpose of the entire meeting was unlawful.

“This process they were planning on doing is not found within the ordinances of the city of Gulf Shores. This is a process that was developed by their attorney by his acknowledgement,” Ryan said.

Attorney Ryan says the city attorney for Gulf Shores created his own ordinance allowing new guidelines to renew a business license.

Some of the language in the new ordinance reads as follows,

“The Revenue Officer or the Chief of Police may request the City Council to set a public hearing to consider a resolution for a revocation of a business license for any of the reason set out...The Revenue Officer, the Chief of Police, or his or her designee shall present witnesses and/or evidence to support the revocation or denial.”

Ryan says the city attorney admitted that this new ordinance was never voted on or approved publicly.

“Where did this come from? When was this voted on? When was this adopted and published?” Ryan asked. “I can’t find it in your ordinances anywhere? And finally he acknowledged that it had never actually been presented to the public.”

FOX 10 News tried to speak with Mayor Craft after the meeting before the council went into executive session but he declined to comment.

“I cannot. I cannot speak, not on litigation. I can’t talk,” Mayor Craft said.

Some of the violent incidents at Mudbugs include an alleged sexual assault that happened at the business last summer and shots fired at the bar in 2021.

Ryan believes the bar’s owner did not violate the orginal ordinace in place for business renewal.

He believes the city council and city attorney are making the process harder.

“There was nothing that her business had done to violate 8-31 that would lead to non-renewal,” Ryan said. “This is way beyond the four corners of the law this isn’t even a gray area this is very, very serious in a serious constitutional violation because they are restricted from doing things like this under law.”

FOX 10 News tried speaking with someone from the Gulf Shores Police Department about the complaints, but was told they could not comment because of the pending litigation.

No date has been set on when, or if, the city council will meet again on this topic.

