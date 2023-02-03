Advertise With Us
Football Friday 02/03/2023

By Joe Emer
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In one of our last ‘Football Fridays’ of the season, it’s all things Senior Bowl as the big game kicks off tomorrow in Mobile. FOX10′s Emily Cochran joined us for a practice wrap up from Hancock-Whitney Stadium.

For a look at the full schedule of Senior Bowl events visit: www.seniorbowl.com

---

