Football Friday 02/03/2023

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In one of our last ‘Football Fridays’ of the season, it’s all things Senior Bowl as the big game kicks off tomorrow in Mobile. FOX10′s Emily Cochran joined us for a practice wrap up from Hancock-Whitney Stadium.

For a look at the full schedule of Senior Bowl events visit: www.seniorbowl.com

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.