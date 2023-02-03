Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

McDonald’s Shamrock Shake is coming back soon

The Shamrock Shake and the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will be available at participating...
The Shamrock Shake and the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will be available at participating restaurants nationwide for a limited time, while supplies last.(McDonald's)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A fan-favorite is coming soon to McDonald’s.

Starting Feb. 20, the legendary Shamrock Shake will be on McDonald’s menus nationwide, according to a news release from the restaurant chain.

In addition, the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will also make its return to the menu Feb. 20.

Both minty treats will be available at participating restaurants nationwide for a limited time, while supplies last.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

U.S. officials are keeping watch on what is believed to be a Chinese spy balloon flying over...
China spy balloon moving east over US, Pentagon says
FILE - A voter casts her ballot on Election Day, on Nov. 3, 2020, at the Marshall High School...
Trump campaign staff on 2020 election lies: ‘Fan the flame’
Elusive white dog spotted living with coyote pack in Henderson
White dog spotted living with coyote pack in Nevada rescued
Remains found in Michigan are believed to be the bodies of three missing rappers.
Bodies found in hunt for missing rappers set for autopsies
Chad Barwick
Chad Barwick named next superintendent for Catholic schools of the Archdiocese of Mobile