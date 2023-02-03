MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - National Caregivers Day is February 17th.

The National Alliance for Caregiving (NAC) and AARP’s Caregiving in the U.S. 2020 data reveals an increase in the number of family caregivers in the United States, with family caregivers now encompassing more than one in five Americans. What’s bad is the study notes their health is worsening as the demand for caregiving rises with an aging population.

Tips include: Talk with someone every day Let family and friends help - give them materials about illnesses family members have

Give yourself permission for a good cry - it reduces tension

Avoid noisy or tension-filled movies at night that can stress you out more

Take a break daily, even if it’s only 10 minutes in the backyard

Give yourself at least one treat a month - night out, ice cream, a new outfit, etc.

---

