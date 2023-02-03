Parade goers excited to kickoff Mardi Gras in Downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The sights of Mardi Gras in Downtown Mobile are a welcome sight to people in the port city.

“We’re always excited about it. We come down here every year, put a camper out, we have a lot of fellowship,” said Lee Gates. “We cook, we eat. We enjoy Mardi Gras.”

The Conde Cavaliers will officially kick off the 2023 carnival season in front of what’s expected to be packed crowd throughout downtown.

“We’ve been counting down the days to come down to Mobile for Mardi Gras,” said Jennifer Johnston.

This year’s celebration comes off the heels of the New Year’s Eve shooting that killed one person and injured seven innocent people. Even so revelers say they aren’t letting it slow them down.

“There’s a little concern but let’s be honest that’s really a nationwide problem I don’t think that’s anything particular to Mobile,” said Ken Robinson.

To be on the safe side. MPD is sparing no expense to keep things safe. Parade goers will notice extra lights near some of the normally dark parts of the route. You’ll also notice an increased law enforcement presence that’ll include officers on patrol and of course the mounted units as well as police cars with their stationary blue lights on.

“I think it’s awesome,” said Gates. “City’s doing what they need to do.”

“I know there’s other events, there’s a concert, there’s a football game, there’s a lot of people down here so I like the extra security for sure,” said Johnston.

There will also be several undercover officers in the crowd as well. Everyone’s best advice is to come down here with some good people and enjoy the party.

“I think you have to be smart and not wander off by yourself, but I feel confident being down here,” said Johnston.

“I think it comes down to us as individual community members to look out for each other. It’s everybody working together in tandem I think makes it really successful,” said Robinson.

