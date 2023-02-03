Pensacola woman charged in fatal hit-and-run wreck

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - A Pensacola woman faces multiple charges in connection with wreck last year that left two people dead.

Sara Nicole Hudson, 19, was arrested today and charged with two counts of vehicular homicide, two counts of driving with a suspended license causing death and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The two-vehicle crash happened on State Road 292 (Sorrento Road) on Jan. 16, 2022, in Escambia County. According to the FHP, Hudson was driving her 2007 Pontiac G6 westbound when she drove into the oncoming travel lane at a high rate of speed and collided with a 2002 Toyota Tundra driven by Deborah Lee Winslett of Milton, Fla. The crash resulted in the deaths Winslett as well as Hudson’s passenger, Christopher Lee Mills of Pensacola, authorities said.

After her arrest, Hudson was taken to the Escambia County Jail and booked on a $230,000 bond.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.