Perspectives: Police Reform

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On this week’s Perspectives With Eric Reynolds, a conversation about the death of Tyree Nichols and police reform. Eric speaks with Robert Clopton from the Mobile NAACP, former Mobile City Council President Rev. Clinton Johnson, and Rev. David Edwards, the President of People United to Advance the Dream.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.