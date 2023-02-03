Perspectives: Police Reform

Advertise With Us
By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On this week’s Perspectives With Eric Reynolds, a conversation about the death of Tyree Nichols and police reform. Eric speaks with Robert Clopton from the Mobile NAACP, former Mobile City Council President Rev. Clinton Johnson, and Rev. David Edwards, the President of People United to Advance the Dream.

