Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Tyree Nichols and police reform

By Joe Emer
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On this weeks Perspectives with Eric Reynolds, a conversation about the death of Tyree Nichols and police reform. Eric speaks with Robert Clopton from the Mobile NAACP, former Mobile City Council President Rev. Clinton Johnson, and Rev. David Edwards, the President of People United to Advance the Dream.

Click on the link to hear more about this weeks episode of Perspectives.

