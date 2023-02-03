Recipe: Tacos de Birria and Consomé

Los Sarapes Tacos & Más stopped by Studio 10 to make one of their signature Mexican dishes!

INGREDIENTS:

Beef chuck roast with fat

1 tablespoon of cumin

2 tablespoons of pepper

2 tablespoons of salt

1 guajillo chile sauce

1 ancho chile sauce

STEPS:

Cut the meat into pieces.

and we put it to cook in a pot with the ingredients together dry until they are ready.

We remove the seeds from the chilies and heat them in water to hydrate them and then blend and strain them.

ABOUT THE BUSINESS:

The company is called Los Sarapes Tacos y Mas. We do not have a fixed location. We go where businesses or companies invite us, the days of service are from Wednesday to Saturday, the hours vary in the locations, 11:00 am until sold out and also from 4:00 pm until sold out.

We are in Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana. We post the schedule and location on our Facebook page every Monday and Tuesday.

Our specialty is Tijuana-style birria tacos and authentic Mexican steak (asada) and pastor (marinade pork) street tacos.

In addition to our corn snack in a glass (Mexican street corn, with mayonnaise, cheese and chili powder).

