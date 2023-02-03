Safety preps underway ahead of kick off to Mobile’s first Mardi Gras parade of season

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The barricades are out -- the concession stands ready to open -- and Mardi Gras set to return to the Port City. The Conde Cavaliers will roll in less 24 hours getting the party started -- but this year is not without concerns.

“My hopes for Mardi Gras is that everything goes out as planned -- there’s no drama and everyone is having fun,” said one woman.

Mobile Police want to keep it that way too. MPD’s Mobile Command Center set up on Government Street across from Barton Academy. Expect more manpower, including mounted patrols.

We all know -- the Conde Cavaliers can draw a crowd. The attendance numbers from the last two parades show in 2020: 59,080 people attended, and in 2022: 157,000.

With the stage set for Nelly’s Senior Bowl concert -- we could see even more people. Collectively it’s the first big test for Mobile Police following the New Year’s Eve mass shooting downtown. Part of MPD’s plan: extra lighting -- not only along the parade route but at Mardi Gras Park -- which will be alcohol free before, during, and after the concert.

Police are also working with the Downtown Mobile Alliance -- handing out carnival badges for children should they get separated from their parents.

“Little ones are down here and you might be looking up... And it is so panicky when that happens. But if you know your child has your info somewhere on his or her person in a pocket or on the badges - then someone in that crowd or a police officer is going to have that information and give you a call,” said Carol Hunter, Downtown Mobile Alliance Communications Director.

If you would like a carnival badge for your child you can pick one up at the Downtown Mobile Alliance (261 Dauphin Street).

While safety is the top priority -- you’ll also need to watch where you park -- and with the parade schedule posted underneath -- there’s no excuses this year.

So as we let the good times roll -- let’s keep it good -- and be the eyes and ears for police.

“Basically -- just have a good time -- and don’t do nothing stupid. Because you know what they say -- you come to a city -- you can’t make it back home once you’re in jail,” said one man.

Also expect Mobile Police to heavily enforce the Downtown Entertainment District Ordinances that pertain to alcohol -- as well as underage drinking.

The Conde Cavaliers parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. (Mobile, Route A).

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.