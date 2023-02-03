Speed Cooking 101

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The new year is well underway, and families are settling back into their seemingly chaotic routines. Between kids being back in school, after school sports in full swing and the everyday hustle of long to-do lists and endless tasks in front of us… It’s time to buckle up for another busy season and look for ways to save time.

Karen Nochimowski, aka “Momma Chef,” runs a Chicago-based soup kitchen (launched in 2018) – Momma Chef Soup Kitchen – with the goal of using her own love of cooking to serve others outside of her family, friends, and community. At Momma Chef’s, Karen and her volunteers have created and served more than 20,000 hot meals to under-resourced families in a safe, clean, and uplifting environment. Last spring, in an effort to feed more people around the Chicago-land area, Karen launched the “Momma Chef Little Free Pantry Movement.” This outdoor pantry provides free, non-perishable food items to anyone in need. At this time, there are four locations that have provided a combined 15,000 pounds of non-perishable food items to their communities. Karen just released a cookbook, 6-Minute Dinners (and More!) – part of the proceeds going toward the Soup Kitchen and Little Free Pantry – filled with more than 100 simple and delicious recipes that only require 6 ingredients (or less) and 6-minute preparation.

Karen has media experience including a recent interview with LIVE with Kelly and Ryan, where she has discussed her extensive work fighting food insecurity.

