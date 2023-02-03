Advertise With Us
The story behind the 2023 MAMGA Queen’s royal attire

By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - 2023 MAMGA Queen Richlyn Pugh’s royal attire pays homage to MAMGA’s rich 85-year history. It chronicles the Kings and Queens from 1940-2023. The Queen’s Aunt and local couturier, Rasa Lee Douglas, was entrusted with the task of bringing the Queen’s vision to life.

