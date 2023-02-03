The story behind the 2023 MAMGA Queen’s royal attire

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - 2023 MAMGA Queen Richlyn Pugh’s royal attire pays homage to MAMGA’s rich 85-year history. It chronicles the Kings and Queens from 1940-2023. The Queen’s Aunt and local couturier, Rasa Lee Douglas, was entrusted with the task of bringing the Queen’s vision to life.

