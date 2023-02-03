Advertise With Us
UMS-Wright student wins 96th annual Mobile County Spelling Bee

Picture attached from left to right: Lexie Cantin (LendingTree Bowl), Madeline Box (3rd place),...
Picture attached from left to right: Lexie Cantin (LendingTree Bowl), Madeline Box (3rd place), Elizabeth Finney (1st place), Frank Modarelli (LendingTree Bowl), and Ethan Spottswood (2nd place).(LendingTree Bowl)
By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Elizabeth Finney from UMS-Wright Preparatory School spelled “Pharaoh” to claim the title of this year’s Mobile County Spelling Bee.

The 96th Annual Mobile County Spelling Bee presented by the LendingTree Bowl and the Mobile County Public School System was held today at the Baker High School Auditorium. Fifty-one elementary and middle school students from public, private and parochial schools competed in the contest.

Ethan Spottswood of Mobile Christian placed second, and Madeline Box from Saraland Middle School placed third.

Finney will advance to the state spelling bee in Birmingham in March. The winner of the Alabama State Spelling Bee will advance to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Maryland, in May.

---

