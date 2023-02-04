Beautiful weather for Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

Pretty much perfect weather for all the fun events going on today! If you’re headed to the Senior Bowl it will be a little bit chilly for tailgating, but it will warm up around lunchtime and it will be very pleasant when the game begins with temps around 60.

Bayport Parading Society kicks things off on route A at 2pm. Temps will be around 60. The Order of the Rolling River on DIP will roll at the same time under sunny skies.

The Pharaohs and Conde Explorers will roll on route A at 6:30pm Saturday night. Temps will be dropping into the low 50s, so make sure to grab a light jacket.

Sunday looks great as well with morning lows in the mid 40s and highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Have a great weekend!

