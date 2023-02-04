Boom Boom is Back: Conde Cavaliers kick off Mobile’s Mardi Gras!

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Before the concert -- the Conde Cavaliers — kicked off the Port City’s first parade season. Getting the good times rolling -- they had the port city screaming!!!

“Honestly, I love the energy... I love how happy everyone is and we can come out here and wave and just have a good time,” said one woman.

Lucky for this crowd — these masked gents like to throw!!!

“I know a guy riding in this parade -- so he’s always hitting me with a bunch of stuff. Lee: That’s a good thing! Man: That’s a real good thing!”

“Lee: The weather is a little chilly but not too bad. -- Woman: Love it. I love it. I love the cool weather!”

The start of the season -- also a good excuse to dress up!

“Well... I mean I had a mohawk -- so I thought it would be cool to put lights in it. I like doing crazy make up and hair -- so it worked out,” said one young lady.

The return of the music… the floats… and the party celebrates what Mobile is known for -- the birthplace of Mardi Gras!

“I’m just spending time with family and having a great time,” said one woman.

“Woman: I love the Moonpies -- everything -- all the people -- the happiness -- everything. Lee: You can’t beat Mobile’s Mardi Gras? -- Woman: No you can’t!”

Take it all in —we have about three more weeks of this — Fat Tuesday is February 21st.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.