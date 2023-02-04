Cold night ahead

(WALA) - Gusty northerly winds are bringing in a much colder airmass to our area. It’s going to be especially cold for tonight’s Conde Cavaliers Mardi Gras Parade. We are expecting overnight lows in the lower 30s overnight. Inland locations may drop as low as the upper 20s.

Things improve on Saturday with abundant sunshine, especially for Senior Bowl. We expect milder weather by the afternoon, and Sunday looks even better. Daytime highs will be in the upper 60s by Sunday.

Rain should hold off until the middle of next week.

