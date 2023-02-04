FOX10 goes red for National Wear Red Day

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The nation is going red and so is the FOX10 News family.

Today is National Wear Red Day. The American Heart Association says cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of women. The national campaign hopes to bring attention to cardiovascular disease and to help save lives.

Several members of the FOX10 News family--from our producers to reporters, directors and editors--are waring their best red today.

FOX10 News has been a media partner with the American Heart Association for years, helping to kick off the heart walks in Mobile and Baldwin counties. We’ve also been involved in the Go Red for Women luncheons.

You can take charge by learning CPR. The AHA is calling on at least one person in every household to know this life-saving skill.

