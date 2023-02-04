MCSO investigating shooting at beauty supply store in Semmes

SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting at a beauty supply store in Semmes.

The shooting took place around 7 p.m. this evening in a beauty supply store off Moffett Road near Walmart, authorities said.

The victim was taken to the hospital but died of his injuries, according to authorities.

The MCSO has a man in custody in connection with the incident.

This is a developing story. FOX10 News will have more information as it becomes available.

