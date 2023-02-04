Mobile County DA’s Office spends thousands to store Prichard water board loot

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office has spent more than $5,000 to store trailer-loads of items authorities confiscated from the home of the former operations manager of the Prichard water system last year.

Those items from the raid of Nia Bradley’s Semmes home in February last year are evidence – evidence, prosecutors say, of theft by deception. They allege that Bradley used a credit card issued by the Prichard Water & Sewer Board to make hundreds of thousands of dollars of personal purchases. She denies those allegations.

The DA’s Office has an evidence room, but it quickly became clear it would be insufficient to hold everything that officers pulled out of the house. Until June, the items had been held in a county storage room. But since then, District Attorney Keith Blackwood said, his office has had to rent storage.

“It’s cost the taxpayers a lot of money every month to pay for climate-controlled storage units,” he told FOX10 News.

The precise cost of those two storage units is $517 a month, or $5,322 so far. It is a tiny part of the overall budget, but Blackwood he remains mindful of the cost to taxpayers and recently consolidated those items into one unit.

“In this economy, any amount of money, taxpayer money, is gonna be significant – you know, especially with the funding problems that every District Attorney’s office in the state experiences,” he said.

The list of seized items includes vacuums, safes, Apple watches, tablets, a stainless steel knife set, designer shoes, purses, bedding and many other things. Authorities also seized 2,400 pages of financial records from the water system headquarters.

Some of those items belonged to Bradley’s husband, Anthony Bradley, who also faces criminal charges. His attorney, Gordon Armstrong, has complained that authorities took much more that what might have been purchased with credit cards. He said that includes family photo albums and equipment his client uses for a health condition.

“If you look at the inventory return, there are things they took that belong to their family members, their grandparents, that were family hand-me-downs that they took,” he said. “So, they definitely overstepped.”

Blackwood said his ultimate aim is to get a court order allowing the DA’s Office to auction off the items. But a judge last month put a civil suit seeking that order on hold until after the criminal case is resolved.

“I would like to see the victims of Prichard recoup some of the costs that they’ve suffered,” he said.

---

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.