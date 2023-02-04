Mobile PD: Ralston Road shooting leaves 1 injured

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A shooting in Mobile late Friday night has left one person injured and the shooter at large.

The Mobile Police Department said officers responded to the 2000 block of Ralston Road at approximately 10:55 p.m. in reference to shots fired. Officers discovered that the male victim had been shot by a known male subject.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. The shooter fled the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation, police said.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.