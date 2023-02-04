Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Mobile PD: Ralston Road shooting leaves 1 injured

(KWTX #1)
By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A shooting in Mobile late Friday night has left one person injured and the shooter at large.

The Mobile Police Department said officers responded to the 2000 block of Ralston Road at approximately 10:55 p.m. in reference to shots fired.  Officers discovered that the male victim had been shot by a known male subject.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. The shooter fled the scene. 

This is an ongoing investigation, police said.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Some took to social media claiming they just saw a UFO, while others were simply baffled....
Did you see these lights over the Coast last night?
Christopher Gruenewald
Man arrested for making terroristic threats against St. Paul’s
Hundreds come out to enjoy free Nelly concert at Mardi Gras Park
Thousands come out to enjoy free Nelly concert at Mardi Gras Park
UMS-Wright's Elizabeth Finney wins Mobile County Spelling Bee
UMS-Wright's Elizabeth Finney wins Mobile County Spelling Bee