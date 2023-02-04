Advertise With Us
Multiple parades set to roll Saturday

By WALA Staff
Updated: 4 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The party continues Saturday as more Mardi Gras parades roll through downtown Mobile.

The Bayport Parading Society starts 2 p.m., followed by the Mystic D.J Riders.

The the Pharoahs roll at 6:30 p.m, followed by Conde Explorers.

Be on the lookout for the FOX10 float during the Pharoahs parade.

