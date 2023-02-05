1 man shot near Warsaw Avenue

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said one man was shot near Warsaw Avenue today and is dealing with a non-life-threatening injury.

The victim was transported the hospital and MPD said no arrest has been made yet.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

