Beautiful Sunday weather!

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Pretty much perfect weather once again! After a cool, crisp start we will warm up rapidly and highs will hit the mid to upper 60s across the area. Skies will be mostly sunny and there’s no chance of rain.

The Massacre Island Secret Society rolls tonight on Dauphin Island at 6:30. Temps will be in the mid to low 50s, so only a light jacket needed for the fun!

We are looking at a warming trend to start the workweek. Highs will be in the 70s for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

The next chance of rain and storms will come through on Wednesday. The main line with the heaviest rain will happen in the late evening. As of now, we aren’t in any risk zones, but do expect some rumbles of thunder and heavy rain.

Have a great Sunday!

