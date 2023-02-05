City gives walking tour to highlight Brookley by the Bay plans

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Earlier this week we saw the future plans for Brookley by the Bay and on Saturday the public got a walking tour of the site.

It comes after months to create a master plan for the 98-acre park just beyond Brookley Aeroplex.

It’s all designed to give the community direct access to Mobile Bay.

“And now what we really wanted to do was allow people to come and see the spaces, see what we’re visioning out, see where the amphitheater will be, where the kayak launch will be, where the active spaces will be so they can actually see it before it is built out,” said Mobile Public Works Deputy Executive Shonnda Smith.

“A lot of people have been saying we are surrounded by water, but Mobile didn’t really have a space that they could actually get to water and actually participate in kayaking and the beach area. So, this will be the first one and a lot of people are excited about it and looking forward to actually see it get built out,” she said.

In addition to kayaking and a beach area, there will also be a 5K running path, biking and disc golf.

---

