Fans pack Hancock Whitney for the Reese’s Senior Bowl

By Emily Cochran
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The highly anticipated Reese’s senior bowl brought fans from near and far to watch the National and American teams go head to head.

Everyone had their tickets ready to pack the whit and see their favorite players. After a long week of events and practices, the players strapped up in orange and white to take the field and put on a show.

The stands were full of Virginia fans, Florida fans, and we can’t forget Alabama. Everyone was hyped up to enjoy a sunny Saturday of football.

Some of the kids were more excited about all of the mascots rather than the game itself. While others were here to support their favorite Auburn and Alabama superstars.

Folks cracked a cold drink and snagged their favorite game day snack from the concession stand. The Reese’s cups on the other hand didn’t exactly handle the heat.

It was a great day for families to watch their sons, grandsons, cousins, and friends play in their last game as a college athlete.

