Horse rider shot; suspect captured in Houston County

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A person riding a horse was shot along the Florida line south of Dothan on Saturday and a Madrid, Alabama man faces charges, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was among a group riding along the U.S. 231 at the state line when the shooting occurred. An unconfirmed report said she is a southwest Alabama doctor, though that could not be immediately confirmed.

The suspect is 47-year-old Earnest Jett who court records show lives near the shooting scene.

In its statement, JCSO said Jett emerged from a wooded area and fired numerous shots toward the riders. He was captured a short distance from the scene.

The victim received what is believed to be a non-life-threatening wound, per Sheriff Valenza.

Jett faces an open count of Second Degree Attempted Murder and other charges in Florida.

He is jailed in Houston County, pending extradition.

Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield expressed his appreciation to the Florida Highway Patrol, Alabama Law Enforcement Highway Patrol and Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza and his team for their assistance taking Jett into custody.

