Prichard Community Center set for reopening

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Community Center, located at 2500 West Main Street, is having a ceremony tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. to celebrate the reopening.

The free public facility will provide programs and activities for the older community of Prichard with fitness classes, recreational activities and educational programs.

Activities include Zumba, line dancing, chess and bridge and the facility will be available for private reservations on weekends and nights.

The City of Prichard Community Center is open Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. For more information, call (251) 452-7918.

