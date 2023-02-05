Revelers enjoy good times as parade takes to the streets of Elberta

ELBERTA, Ala. (WALA) - The good times were also rolling in Baldwin County Saturday as people in Elberta lined the streets for the city’s Mardi Gras parade.

One paradegoer told FOX10 News about what the parade means to the residents of Elberta.

“It’s good vibes. Happiness. Come seeing everybody coming together and having a great time,” said Kimberly Morris.

Taking a look at some of the upcoming Mardi Gras parades in Baldwin County. On Feb. 10, Apollo’s Mystics Ladies Parade rolls in Daphne at 6:45 p.m.

On Feb. 11, Mutts of Revelry Dog Parade takes to the streets at 3 p.m. and the Knights of Ecor Rouge roll at 6:30 p.m. in Fairhope.

