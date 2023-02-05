Several parades in Downtown Mobile this weekend mean Mardi Gras is in full swing

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a lively day in the Port City as two parades made their way down the streets of Downtown Mobile.

Several folks said the mild weather made today’s parades the best place to be.

The first parade, Bayport Parading Society and Mystic DJ Drivers, took place at 2 p.m.

The second parade, Pharaohs and Conde Explorers, brought up the rear at 6:30 p.m.

Months of work went into the dazzling floats, including our very own Fox10 tribute float.

For native William Cale, Mardi Gras is the heartbeat of Mobile culture

“It’s great-- it’s whatever everybody comes down here for,” said Cale. “Have a good time, catch beads, MoonPies and enjoy the scenery. It’s great to get people to come down and visit- that’s one of the main parts to catch up with old friends.

Cale says Mardi Gras isn’t just a favorite among locals.

“Actually, I’ve got friends coming from Arkansas to visit and all so it’s great, this is where it all originated,” he added.

Many starry-eyed kids are learning what Mardi Gras is all about

“I’m excited for the parade,” said one.

“I’m looking forward to just having fun,” stated another.

“I just want everyone to have a happy Mardi Gras this year,” added yet another.

Joshua Cooley has lived in Mobile with his family all his life. Cooley gives first time Mardi Gras goers some advice as we head into the festivities.

Cooley says there is a high probability that you’ll get hit with beads, MoonPies... you name it. He advises everyone to be cautious.

“Keep your head on the float- even though there is a float around you- you gotta use your peripherals so yeah keep your head on the swivel.”

“Learn how to catch-- come down here and have a fun spirit and you’ll have a blast,” he added.

“Let the good times roll!”

According to the Mobile Police Department, the crowd estimate for the Pharaohs and Conde Explorers parade was 55,136. Officers responded to nine complaints and two reports of lost children. They also issued 45 parking citations and towed 25 vehicles.

Police estimated 16,896 people attended the Bayport Parading Society and Mystic DJ Riders day parade. Officers responded to seven complaints, and there was one reported lost child. Thirty-one parking citations were issued, and 33 vehicles were towed.

