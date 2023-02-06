1 arrested for a stabbing on Whitefall Drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they have arrested a woman in connection to a stabbing from Saturday morning on Whitefall Drive.

Police said they responded to the 7000 block Whitefall Drive at 9:11 a.m. on Saturday in reference to a stabbing.

Authorities said they discovered a victim with a stab wound and another subject who had a non-life-threatening injury.

Police discovered that the subject had stabbed the victim and attempted to fight a witness who struck her with a lamp vase, according to MPD.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury and the subject was taken for medical treatment before being taken to metro jail.

Erin Hendershott, 32, is charged with first degree assault, according to jail records.



