1 man arrested in Baldwin County for impersonating an officer

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Bay Minette PD said they have arrested a man for impersonating an officer on Saturday night.

Police said they responded to the 100 block of Mango Street in reference to a civil issue and the caller reported that a male on the scene identified himself as a Baldwin County Investigator, but he could not provided identification.

Authorities said they arrived and contacted David Starke who was equipped with law enforcement gear and a badge.

Officers said that during questioning, Starke claimed he was there to investigate a complaint he received about child exploitation.

Bay Minette PD said Starke is not affiliated with law enforcement and he was arrested for impersonating an officer.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.