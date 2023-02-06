Advertise With Us
1 man arrested in Baldwin County for impersonating an officer

David Starke
David Starke(BCSO)
By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Bay Minette PD said they have arrested a man for impersonating an officer on Saturday night.

Police said they responded to the 100 block of Mango Street in reference to a civil issue and the caller reported that a male on the scene identified himself as a Baldwin County Investigator, but he could not provided identification.

Authorities said they arrived and contacted David Starke who was equipped with law enforcement gear and a badge.

Officers said that during questioning, Starke claimed he was there to investigate a complaint he received about child exploitation.

Bay Minette PD said Starke is not affiliated with law enforcement and he was arrested for impersonating an officer.

