19-year-old killed in collision with a train in Atmore

By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - Atmore PD said a 19-year-old was killed after his vehicle was struck by a train on Sunday night.

Police said they responded to the railroad crossing at Martin Luther King and East Nashville Avenue at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday in reference to a vehicle struck.

Officers said they discovered a vehicle with severe damage approximately 120 feet from the point of impact and the only occupant of the vehicle, Koby Wooten, 19, of Perdido, Al was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Atmore PD said they are still investigating the situation

