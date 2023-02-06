Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Amtrak to conduct test runs for Gulf Coast rail service

By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Amtrak continues taking steps to bring passenger rail service back to the Gulf Coast.

Four passenger platforms for the Mississippi stops are now completed. And this week Amtrak will begin making test runs from New Orleans to Mobile.

During the trips, the Amtrak crews will be learning the physical characteristics of the future route with stops in Bay St. Louis, Gulfport, Biloxi and Pascagoula. The test runs will continue for several months.

No start date for the passenger train service has been announced.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tremayne Drake
Crestview man arrested on drug trafficking charges
University of Mobile presents Shane & Shane in free UM Day concert
University of Mobile presents Shane & Shane in free UM Day concert
Danasia McArthur
Mobile PD asks for public’s help locating missing teen
University of Mobile presents Shane & Shane in free UM Day concert
University of Mobile presents Shane & Shane in free UM Day concert