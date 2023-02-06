Blakeley’s Annual Alabama Author’s Day Program

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On Sunday, February 19, Historic Blakeley State Park and Five Rivers Delta Resource Center invite all those interested in the literary arts and our amazing natural environment to join us for our annual Alabama Authors Day. A once-a-year event, this special celebration showcases the work of accomplished writers throughout the state, with an emphasis on Gulf Coast authors and those who explore topics associated with regional history and natural heritage. Throughout the day, the park’s Delta Explorer cruise boat will be taking special excursions into the wild and scenic Mobile-Tensaw Delta.

This year’s lineup of authors includes: state archaeologist Stacye Hathorne discussing the new book on the investigations into the slave ship Clotilda, retired University of South Alabama professor Daniel Rogers discussing his book on the USS Alabama; historian and documentary producer Dale Cox with his book on Milly Francis—the Creek Pocahontas; local writer Joe Cuhaj presenting about his work on the “hidden” history of Mobile; author Paula Webb discussing her new novel, Mississippi Mojo; professor Tennant McWilliams discussing his introduction to the new edition of a landmark history of the city of Fairhope, writer and graphic designer Laura Murray offering information about her series of children’s books, and accomplished historian Wayne Flynt, professor emeritus at Auburn University, reflecting on his relationship with To Kill a Mockingbird author Harper Lee.

Author presentations and booksignings begin at 12:00 PM at Delta Hall on the campus of Five Rivers Delta Resource Center. These presentations are free to the public. Blakeley’s Delta Explorer will offer five cruises showcasing the Delta’s amazing natural habitat throughout the day. The Greek Gals Food Truck will be on site from 11:00 AM t 2:00 PM. For a full schedule of events or cruise tickets visit www.blakeleypark.com/Events .

*Above information provided by Historic Blakeley State Park and Five Rivers Delta Resource Center

