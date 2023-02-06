Crestview man arrested on drug trafficking charges

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - A Crestview man is facing drug trafficking charges and other charges after investigators with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Multi-Agency Drug Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant last week.

Tremayne Drake, 35, is charged with trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in oxycodone, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, trafficking in phenethylamines, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, felony violation of probation and possession of marijuana in excess of 20 grams, according to a news release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

His arrest came after investigators executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence on Oakdale Avenue in Crestview on Wednesday.

The Multi-Agency Drug Task Force is comprised of members of the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Crestview Police Department and Fort Walton Beach Police Department.

