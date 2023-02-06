Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Dell lays off more than 6,000 workers

Dell is the latest tech company to announce cuts.
Dell is the latest tech company to announce cuts.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Another tech company has announced major layoffs.

Computing giant Dell said it’s letting go about 5% of its workforce - more than 6,000 employees.

The company made the announcement in regulatory filing Monday, citing the “challenging global economic environment” as the reason why.

Dell follows a host of tech companies implementing major job cuts as recession fears continue, including Microsoft, Amazon, Google’s parent company Alphabet and Facebook parent company Meta.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

According to officials, the child was found safe and turned over to the care of a victim’s...
Missing girl found in basement of convicted sex offender on probation, officials say
Tremayne Drake
Crestview man arrested on drug trafficking charges
After a powerful earthquake, buildings were reported collapsed in a wide area extending from...
Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, kills more than 2,500
U.S. Attorney Erek Barron described the woman's alleged sentiments about Baltimore in a news...
Woman threatened city of Baltimore, official said
University of Mobile presents Shane & Shane in free UM Day concert
University of Mobile presents Shane & Shane in free UM Day concert