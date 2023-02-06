Fairhope Chocolate is ready for Valentine’s Day and Mardi Gras

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Fairhope Chocolate is a high-end chocolate shop which has grown into a Gelateria, full coffee bar, bakery, pastries, cakes, pies, breakfast, lunch, wine, beer, and fabulous monthly events. Much of their product is handmade using European pastry methods and authentic gelato recipes and equipment.

They have new hours and feature breakfast and lunch plus we’ve added an extensive coffee menu.

New extended hours

M-W: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

TH-F: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sat. 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sun. 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

---

