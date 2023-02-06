Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Fairhope Chocolate is ready for Valentine’s Day and Mardi Gras

By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Fairhope Chocolate is a high-end chocolate shop which has grown into a Gelateria, full coffee bar, bakery, pastries, cakes, pies, breakfast, lunch, wine, beer, and fabulous monthly events. Much of their product is handmade using European pastry methods and authentic gelato recipes and equipment.

They have new hours and feature breakfast and lunch plus we’ve added an extensive coffee menu.

New extended hours

M-W: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

TH-F: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sat. 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sun. 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

---

