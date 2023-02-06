Family files wrongful death lawsuit against Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The family of Trehy Webster has filed a $5 million lawsuit against Mobile for his death, according to court documents.

Webster died in February of 2021 when a SWAT team went into his home to arrest him and his brother for witness intimidation, according to police.

According to the lawsuit, the family claims the police did not warn anyone in the house that deadly force would be used.

The suit names the city and Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste, who was the police chief at the time, and he claims police made it clear why they were there and only used force after they were shot at.

Because the lawsuit is pending, city leaders have refused to comment.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.