Gunmen ‘took the life of a completely innocent’ Mobile resident, prosecutors argue

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Myles Amari Caples wanted to “show the streets who was boss” and fired multiple times at a Chevrolet Caprice as he and a co-defendant sped by on Raven Drive, a prosecutor told jurors Monday.

During the gunfire, Justin Mooney suffered a fatal gunshot to the head while he was standing in his mother’s driveway on that October 2018 afternoon.

“They took the life of a completely innocent 29-year-old man,” Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Madison Davis said.

Defense attorney Tom Walsh, however, argued prosecutors were unable to marshal compelling evidence that his client was involved in the shooting.

“There are no eyewitnesses to the shooting,” he said. “There are people who were there. But nobody can identify the shooters.”

After special Circuit Judge Charles Graddick gives legal instructions, the case will be in the hands of a Mobile County Circuit Court jury. Caples, 22, of Mobile, faces an automatic sentence of life in prison without possibility of parole if convicted of capital murder. He also faces two counts of attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

According to testimony last week, the intended target of the shooting – Tariano Hill – and Lamar Clifton suffered gunshot wounds from bullets that pelted the Caprice. Prosecutors allege that co-defendant Patrick Williams Johnson had a previous beef with Hill. A jury last year convicted Johnson, who is serving a life sentence.

Davis said Mooney, who was a city sanitation worker, was not involved in that dispute in any way.

Davis showed jurors surveillance footage from a nearby convenience store minutes before the shooting. Both defendants are visible with guns in those images and staring toward Raven Drive in the Birdville community. The prosecutor also showed a picture of the black car that Caples was riding in toward Raven Drive, and the 15 bullet holes that police documented in the Chevy Caprice.

“This isn’t an argument that got out of hand,” David said. “This is an ambush. This is the defendant acting like he’s a character in a real-life video game.”

The defense acknowledged that Caples was armed and in the car during the shooting. But Walsh pointed to his client’s testimony from the witness stand that he had a Glock 30 with .45-caliber rounds. That does not match either the .40-claiber shell casings or the 9mm casings that police found on Raven Drive, Walsh said.

Co-counsel James Vollmer argued that the only evidence linking Caples to the shooting is the surveillance video from the store and the fact that the defendant was riding in the car.

“That is it,” he said. “Anything else is a guess. And it’s not beyond reasonable doubt.”

Walsh highlighted other potential evidence that prosecutors did not offer – no DNA, no fingerprints. What’s more, Walsh pointed to statements by a witness who told police he saw three or four people in the car where the gunshots came from. He criticized investigators for failing to identify and track down those occupants.

Walsh depicted his client, who dropped out of school in the ninth grade, as a frightened teenager who balled himself up and ducked down on the floorboard of the car when the shooting started.

“What does 17-year-old Myles do?” he said. “What does he do? He gets low.”

Walsh said his client refused to identify a supposed third occupant of the car because he was scared of retaliation. He said Johnson issued an explicit warning not to say anything when he dropped him off later that day.

“He’s scared,” the attorney said. “And why is he scared? Well, obviously what just happened. But more importantly, there’s a direct threat.”

Davis argued that Caples is lying.

“Myles isn’t protecting anyone other than himself,” she said.

