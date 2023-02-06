Advertise With Us
Mobile PD asks for public’s help locating missing teen

Danasia McArthur
Danasia McArthur(Mobile Police Department)
By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Detectives with the Mobile Police Department are conducting a runaway/missing juvenile investigation and are seeking help from the public.

The MPD requests assistance in locating the juvenile in the attached photo. She is Danasia McArthur, a 13-year-old who was last seen on January 29, 2023, in Mobile.  She was wearing a black and blonde wig and all black clothing. Detectives believe she may be in the vicinity of the 6000 block of Dickens Sperry Road.

If anyone has information about the whereabouts of Danasia McArthur, contact the police department at 251-208-7211.

