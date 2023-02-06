Mobile PD asks for public’s help locating missing teen

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Detectives with the Mobile Police Department are conducting a runaway/missing juvenile investigation and are seeking help from the public.

The MPD requests assistance in locating the juvenile in the attached photo. She is Danasia McArthur, a 13-year-old who was last seen on January 29, 2023, in Mobile. She was wearing a black and blonde wig and all black clothing. Detectives believe she may be in the vicinity of the 6000 block of Dickens Sperry Road.

If anyone has information about the whereabouts of Danasia McArthur, contact the police department at 251-208-7211.

