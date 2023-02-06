MPD arrest a man for kidnapping

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they arrested a man on Saturday afternoon for kidnapping his girlfriend.

Police said they responded to Grelot Road at approximately 1:30 p.m. to a reported kidnapping on Saturday.

Authorities said they discovered that the victims boyfriend was armed with a firearm and forced her into a vehicle.

Police said they later located the subject walking near a bus station and arrested him.

The subject was identified as Derrick Kyle Jr., 23, and is being charged with second degree kidnapping, according to jail records.

