MPD looking for suspect who robbed Longhorn Steakhouse

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are looking a suspect involved in a robbery at Longhorn Steakhouse Saturday night.

Police said they responded to Longhorn Steakhouse at 6201 Airport Boulevard in reference to a robbery at approximately 10:49 p.m. on Saturday night.

Authorities said they discovered a male subject entered the location with a firearm and demanded money from the safe.

The employee at Longhorn complied and the suspect fled on foot, according to police.

MPD said nobody was injured and the investigation is ongoing.

