MPD officers surprise local 4-year-old on his birthday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One local boy got the surprise of a lifetime when some Mobile Police officers showed up to his birthday party to wish him a ‘happy birthday’.

Amir Adams celebrated his fourth birthday this past Sunday.

Adams already has big dreams and says he wants to be a police, a nurse, and a firefighter.

“I just want everybody to know that there are some really good people in this world-- there really, truly are. And that was obviously displayed yesterday coming out and coming together to celebrate this guy,” said Miakka Adams, Amir’s mother.

Sirens blared and lights flashed as a parade of police vehicles drove up to a very mesmerized Amir waiting in his front yard.

“I put a post on Facebook earlier last week just asking if anybody knew any officers who would be willing to offer some support and sing ‘happy birthday’ to him,” said Adams.

“We kinda expected maybe one officer-- so when they all showed up, we were just very, very excited for them to come,” she added.

But the surprise wasn’t over. Four officers stepped out with loads of presents.

Adams says she’s overwhelmed with gratitude.

She says Amir is her little miracle.

“I kinda waited late in life- I got married at 35 and then, I knew early on that I was going to have struggles with fertility, so me and my husband opted to do IVF- my parents stepped in our first round-- and we were blessed, so we ended up with this guy,” she stated.

Adams says this is more than just a birthday party.

“There’s so much negativity right now in this country with law enforcement-- so with all the negativity- I just wanted to show something positive. If you see law enforcement through the eyes of this guy, they’re his heroes,” she explained.

“Thank you to the officers,” said Amir.

Adams says they are beginning another IVF journey and they hope to have miracle number 2.

They have launched a GoFundMe to raise money for their journey.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.