OCSO makes an arrest after conducting a narcotics search warrant

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WALA) - Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after executing a narcotics search warrant in Crestview, according to police.

Police said Timothy Holt, 49, is charged with trafficking methamphetamine after authorities found over one kilogram of crystal methamphetamine during their search.

The OCSO Multi-Agency Drug Task Force conducted the investigation and is comprised of members from the OCSO, Crestview PD and Fort Walton Beach PD.

