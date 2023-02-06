Pleasant weather continues into Monday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After a gorgeous weekend, we’ll see the phenomenal weather continue into today. We’re starting off with temperatures in the mid 40s as of 5 a.m., but the highs will remain above average with another day seeing highs in the low 70s. Highs will stay in the mid to low 70s through Wednesday. Expect a morning temperature of around 50 at daybreak Tuesday followed by low 60s for Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

Rain chances will be ramping up as we head into the middle of the week. 30% coverage of scattered showers is expected for tomorrow. That will ramp up to the 50-70% range for Wednesday and Thursday. As of now we are in a Level 1 out of 5 severe weather risk zone for these midweek storms. Make sure you plan ahead and get your severe weather safety plans in place in case the risk zone is increased. Friday and the weekend will turn much colder witih highs in the 57-60 range for Saturday and Sunday with morning temps in the mid to upper 30s.

