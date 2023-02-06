Sen. Tuberville nominates 48 to multiple U.S service academies

WASHINGTON (WSFA) - A total of 48 students at high schools and preparatory schools across Alabama have been nominated to multiple United States service academies by U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-AL.

Tuberville’s office said the students have been nominated to service academies including the U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, and U.S. Naval Academy as part of the class of 2027.

“I’m proud to nominate these distinguished Alabama students to our nation’s service academies,” said Sen. Tuberville. “These young leaders’ desire to serve gives me hope for the future of our military. There’s no doubt they will continue to push our country forward, protecting our freedom here at home and promoting stability abroad.”

To qualify, the nominees have to live in Alabama and must undergo an extensive application process. They must also complete the required ACT and SAT exams, provide letters of recommendation, and a school transcript, along with the required application form.

A full list of the nominees includes:

United States Military Academy:

Gary Lane Thomas Black: Son of Col. Kevin and Edith Kimberly Black, Hoover, AL; Bradwell Institute

Ansleigh Grace Carstens: Daughter of William and Kerri Carstens, Phenix City, AL; Calvary Christian School

Harrison James Hope: Son of Bridget and Scott Hope, Hartselle, AL; Hartselle High School

William Gunter: Son of John and Ashley Gunter, Pike Road, AL; Pike Road High School

William Haddon James: Son of Scott and Jamie James, Birmingham, AL; Evangel Christian School

Charles William Kemner: Son of Kimberly and Joseph Kemner, Harvest, AL; Westminster Christian Academy

Alexander Watkins Roberts: Son of Randy and Amy Roberts, Birmingham, AL; Mountain Brook High School

Richard Joseph Schneider IV: Son of Richard and Trudy Schneider, Birmingham, AL; Oak Mountain High School

Samuel Cade Waggoner: Son of M. Hagan and Jennifer Baxtor Waggoner, Auburn, AL; Lee-Scott Academy

Yewon Jeong : Daughter of Sangok Jeong and Aekyung Lee, Madison, AL; Bob Jones High School

United States Air Force Academy:

Eli Sage Musselwhite: Son of Michael and Teresa Musselwhite, Auburn, AL; Auburn High School

Pruitt Dobbs Bain: Son of Charles Mark and Ginger Bain, Montgomery, AL; Trinity Presbyterian Upper School

Carson James Hall: Son of Ray and Dawn Hall, Ranburne, AL; Ranburne High School

Ashley Farrar Wolfe: Daughter of Tim and Karen Wolfe, Helena, AL; Shelby Crossings Christian School

Jared Edgar Thomas Wiley: Son of John and Melanie Wiley, Salem, AL; Central High School

Abigail Amaya: Daughter of Melissa Amaya, Huntsville, AL; Grissom High School

Walden Wilder: Daughter of Beth Wilder and Jeff Lower, Huntsville, AL; New Century Technology High School

Patrick Christopher Davidson: Son of Kelly and Rick Davidson, Auburn, AL; Auburn High School

Gavin Fitzgerald Stallings: Son of Craig and Kristine Stallings, Hampton Cove, AL; Huntsville High School

Katerina Elizabeth Bray: Daughter of Matthew Robert and Polly Deanna Bray, Trussville, AL; Hewitt-Trussville High School

William Joseph Goessling: Son of Brian and Lauren Goessling, Homewood, AL; Homewood High School

Austin Tyler Moore: Son of Michael and Crystal Moore, Childersburg, AL; Fayetteville High School

Quentin M. Hayes: Son of Christina and Juan Hayes, Enterprise, AL; USAFA Prep School, Colorado

Caiden Michael Knepp: Son of Justin and Stephanie Knepp, Montgomery, AL; Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School

George Matthew Kai McCullins: Son of Mark and Katherine McCullins, Fairhope, AL; Bayside Academy

Kathryn Grace LaFerrera: Daughter of Jessica and Brett LaFerrera, Madison, AL; Bob Jones High School

Grayson Brinkmeier: Daughter of Dr. Wendy Lynn Seaver and Robert James Brinkmeier, Huntsville, AL; Randolph Upper School

Jeff Kwon: Son of Kihwang and Mikyung Kwon, Montgomery, AL; Loveless Academic Magnet Program School

Olivia Raife: Daughter of Ernest and LaSonya Raife, Millbrook, AL; Stanhope Elmore High School

Jackson De La Garza: Son of Cathleen and Jack De La Garza, Spanish Fort, AL; Daphne High School

United States Merchant Marine Academy:

Richard Joseph Schneider IV: Son of Richard and Trudy Schneider, Birmingham, AL; Oak Mountain High School

Mallie Robinett: Daughter of Mary and Matthew Robinett, Mountain Brook, AL; Mountain Brook High School

Calvin Burton: Son of Robert and Julianne Burton, Huntsville, AL; Grissom High School

Gavin Stallings: Son of Craig and Kristine Stallings, Hampton Cove, AL; Huntsville High School

Collin Hynes: Son of Roderick and Alison Hynes, Gurley, AL; St. John Paul II Catholic High School

George McCullins: Son of Mark and Katherine McCullins, Fairhope, AL; Bayside Academy

Cosner Harrison: Son of Jay and Melissa Spohn, Montgomery, AL; Saint James School

Nathan Villamora: Son of Ernesto and Tahnia Villamora, Fairhope, AL; Marion Military Institute

United States Naval Academy:

Cameron Cole Bates: Son of Cameron and Shelley Bates, Clanton, AL; Chilton County High School

William Bittner: Son of Liesl and Wayne Bittner, Odenville, AL; Alabama School of Fine Arts

Grayson Davenport: Son of Blake and Kim Davenport, Huntsville, AL; Randolph Upper School

Connor William Ramones: Son of Stephanie and Paul Ramones, Salem, AL; Smiths Station High School

John Isaac Roberts: Son of Benjamin W. and Jennifer H. Roberts, Andalusia, AL; Riff Valley Academy

Mallie Whittle Robinett: Daughter of Mary and Matthew Robinett, Mountain Brook, AL; Mountain Brook High School

Steven D. Satcher: Son of Ted D. and Laura A. Satcher, Madison, AL; University of Memphis

Anthony John Usry: Son of Leo and Amy Usry, Weaver, AL; Weaver High School

Coleman Scott Williamson: Son of Ronald Scott and Amy Brewer Williamson, Hayden, AL; Locust Fork High School

Graham Lucas Johnson Jr.: Son of Graham Johnson and Elaine Reaves, Huntsville, AL; Whitesburg Christian Academy

