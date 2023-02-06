Stop the violence: Mother of Semmes murder victim speaks out

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s two days in to the homicide investigation at a Semmes beauty supply store. Investigators say 20-year-old ZyCorreyan Harris was shot and killed by Daniel Holloway, Junior, 21.

ZyCorreyan’s mother says it’s the result of an ongoing custody battle.

“This has been going on... I have plenty of threats on my phone,” Porshina Harris, ZyCorreyan’s mother.

According to Porshina - her son went up to the Semmes Walmart Friday night -- when he saw his 7-month-old son alone in the car. Investigators say the mother of the child and her boyfriend -- Daniel Holloway, Jr. -- were in her place of employment K&J Beauty Supply in the same shopping strip.

“He (the baby) was inside the vehicle for 30 minutes... An eyewitness told me - before my son even showed up on the scene -- by himself. So when my son showed up -- he’s a concerned dad. All he did was saw the baby in the car and went inside,” said Porshina.

Inside the store deputies say an altercation unfolded with Holloway pulling out a gun and shooting ZyCorreyan in the chest. He would later die outside the store despite attempts to perform CPR.

“It’s crazy that I wasn’t even here to have a chance to try and tell him don’t go out there or to stay in the house or to leave it alone... I didn’t have a chance to try and save him,” said Tray Smith, ZyCorreyan’s brother.

Holloway -- initially left the scene to return a short time later and was arrested by Semmes Police. While he’s accused of pulling the trigger -- Porshina believes others played a role in what led up to her son’s death.

“The young man and my son were good boys. Yes - I’m mad a Daniel... You damn right I’m mad at Daniel. You took my child... But baby he was a good child too. I’m not going to speak bad about that young man because he was a good boy,” said Porshina.

ZyCorreyan was Blount basketball standout and 2021 graduate. While dreams of enrolling in college are gone now -- his mother doesn’t want his death to be in vain.

“Please guys... Do not retaliate -- please don’t take another soul -- do not retaliate,” said Porshina. “It starts at home... See if we don’t get this message out to everybody we are going to keep doing this newscast -- I don’t want to keep watching this same story. This is a repeat story. It needs to stop now!”

Holloway has a bond hearing set for Monday, February 6th. Meanwhile, ZyCorreyan is set to be laid to rest February 18th -- following the service they plan to do a “stop the violence” walk.

The family also has a gofundme page to help with funeral expenses -- click here if you would like to help.

