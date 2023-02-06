Advertise With Us
Trending furniture colors and more with Barrow Fine Furniture

By Joe Emer
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Sarah from Barrow Fine Furniture just returned from a major furniture market in Atlanta. She shares with us some of the hottest trends in the industry. That includes which colors and styles are trending. Click on the link to see some examples.

For all Barrow Fine Furniture locations and information visit:

www.barrowfinefurniture.com

